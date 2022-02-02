Wedgwood creates new experiences for students in their Learn to Earn program!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services is offering valuable learning opportunities for students in their Learn to Earn Program. Learn to Earn is a collaboration of our Employment Training Program and Positive Youth Development teams that provides employment training, life skills, and healthy choices education to kids in the community. Maranda recently visited students in the program to see all of the cool things they are currently crafting up.
>>>Take a look!
Sponsored by Wedgwood Christian Services