Wedgwood Christian Services offering teletherapy for kids and families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services are offering a new program for kids and families that will provide them help and guidance through these uncertain times. They are now offering Teletherapy which will provide counseling and therapy for those in need. During this time of isolation and lack of structure, kids and families might need extra help to get through these times, and that’s ok. They currently have openings and are accepting new patients.

Teletherapy is being offered via Zoom and clients can dial in and talk with a therapist to get the help they need. To find out more information, head to wedgwood.org.