Wedgwood Christian Services hosts virtual event in celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services will be hosting a Facebook Live Women of Wedgwood meeting this Thursday at noon with Dr. Lake from Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development in honor of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.

Dr. Candice Lake will focus the discussion on autism spectrum disorders, the importance of early intervention, and how to support those impacted. In 2020, the CDC estimate on autism prevalence increased by nearly 10%, to 1 in 54 children in the US. Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development offers support for families and early intervention services for young children, ages 18 months to 6 years, with autism spectrum disorder diagnoses.

“Through our services at Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development, we are helping kids build the skills they need to succeed,” said Dr. Lake. “I see this year after year with the kids in our program, when we give them the right supports, they will exceed our expectations!”

Women of Wedgwood allows community members to gain a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing children, teens, families, and adults in this community, and enable Wedgwood to address these needs. Women of Wedgewood is open to all women with heart and passion for the West Michigan Community.

“We are thrilled to continue to connect and have this important conversation with our Women of Wedgwood through Facebook Live,” said Vivian TerMaat, Wedgwood’s Chief Advancement Officer.

To register for this free event visit the event Facebook page or click here. To learn more about Women of Wedgwood, visit the Wedgwood website.