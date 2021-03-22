Wedgwood Christian Services hosting State of the Child tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services will be hosting an event tomorrow afternoon that will not only shine a light on the teen perspective during this pandemic, but it will also give professional advice from community leaders.

State of the Child is an event that is designed to give local teens a voice and shed some perspective to the community about how this diverse group, kids grades 8 – 12, really processed everything that has happened and how their families and friends have been impacted by the pandemic. By asking them really direct questions, we were able to understand their mental state and everything that has drastically changed in their world. From education to social media everything is changing for these teens and their mental health is becoming a really big issue now more than ever.

Not only will this event feature and highlight the perspective of these teens, we also brought in community leaders to discuss the issues and what they see from the work they are doing. Experts will be able to listen to the teens and give us some context as to what is really going on right now. Their wisdom and expertise offer insight that the rest of the community may have never considered.

The intention of this event is to give parents some perspective and ease their mind, that this is the normal right now and there is no need to panic. It will offer recommendations on what to do and what the next steps can be to hopefully ease the impact of the pandemic on their children.

This is a free, educational event. They want to be a service to the community and to check in on the teens in the community while providing expert advice. Tune into the program on Wedgwood.org.