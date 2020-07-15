Wedgwood Christian Services honors resident with drive by graduation celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It was a very special day at Wedgwood Christian Services as they celebrated the graduation of one of their residents from Lighthouse Academy! Tons of Wedgwood Christian Services staff members did a drive by graduation celebration filled with signs, car horns honking, and people cheering to honor this young lady. Even her fellow Wedgwood residents came out to congratulate her on this incredible accomplishment.

This graduate overcame adversity throughout her life but did not let any difficulties stop her from obtaining this goal. She worked diligently to succeed and now all her hard work has paid off. Congratulations to the graduate! You are going to do incredible things!