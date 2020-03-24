Wedgwood Christian Services hiring during coronavirus crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – While most of Michigan’s children and teens are at home completing their schoolwork online or practicing social distancing with their families, the children and teens at Wedgwood Christian Services cannot be with their families. For these kids, Wedgwood is their home, and the Wedgwood staff members are filling in as their family. Often when kids arrive at Wedgwood, they have been removed their homes and are wards of the state.

The Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order has closed many businesses and organizations, but Wedgwood’s Residential Program is exempt and remains open. Wedgwood continues its 60 year commitment to providing professionally excellent, distinctively Christian care to the vulnerable children that call Wedgwood home.

The direct care team at Wedgwood, is essential. They provide compassionate care for kids in Wedgwood’s Residential Program 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Without this team, kids would not receive the life-changing services they need.

Amid this COVID-19 crisis, Wedgwood is hiring for direct care positions – part-time and full-time roles, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts.

“Here at Wedgwood, it is important, now more than ever to find the right people for our Residential Program to care for some of the most vulnerable children in our community,” said Randy Zylstra, Wedgwood Christian Services President/CEO. “We are committed to finding exceptional people to join our team and provide grace-filled care to children in need.”

To see all open positions and apply, visit www.wedgwood.org/join-our-team. All interviews will be conducted virtually.

ABOUT WEDGWOOD | For 60 years, Wedgwood Christian Services has been dedicated to boldly taking on the toughest problems facing children and families through residential care, counseling services, and community programs. Wedgwood strives to support and help restore the physical, social, intellectual, emotional and spiritual well-being of children, adults, and families in our community.