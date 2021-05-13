Wedgwood Christian Services: Helping kids cope with the pandemic isolation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services have some great advice for the adolescents in our community. Some of the biggest things that Wedgwood counselors are seeing in depression and anxiety. Those things tend to be a direct result of the isolation that the pandemic has caused. Kids are not able to be at school or around friends. They are missing major milestones such as school dances, graduation and even just simply hanging out with friends which is taking a large toll on their mental health. Wedgewood Christian Services wants to help parents and families recognize the signs that children are giving and help them to utilize resources that focus on mental health.
