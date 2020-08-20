Wedgwood Christian Services gives insight for parents and kids about back to school anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Parents and kids are feeling a lot of anxiety and uncertainty with back to school right now. With things changing everyday, there are a lot of unanswered questions. Dr. Raese from Wedgwood Christian Services joined us to provide insight and advice to parents during these stressful times.

The most important thing parents can do during this time is to make sure they get help and have the support they need to navigate these times. Kids can tell when parents are stressed so in order to ensure your kids are doing okay, it’s important to make sure you’re okay first. With your kids, Dr. Raese suggests to create some sort of predictability and routine to their schedule before they start school. This includes practicing wearing a mask, having lunch at a destination time, making time for recess and play, etc. She also strongly suggests to reassure your children that everything will be okay and to give them the confidence that they can handle these ever changing times. This is a great opportunity to help build life skills within your kids!