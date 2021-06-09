Wedgwood Christian Services: Becoming a present male role-model

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Father’s Day coming up, our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services sat down with us to speak about the importance of kids having good male role models. Pastor Arlan Palmer of Wedgwood Christian Services really stepped in to a father-figure role for his clients and has continued to serve as a crucial male role-model in his community for over 35 years. He shared with us some simple ways fathers and father-figures can work to become role models and be present with their children and other kids in the community.
>>>Take a look!