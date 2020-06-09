Teen CHARGE looking for student leaders to be their Summer Brand Reps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Teen CHARGE through Wedgwood Christian Services is looking for teens to be their Summer Brand Reps to help promote positive messaging about self esteem and healthy relationships for students in West Michigan.

Teen CHARGE is a student leadership group that promotes positive messaging surrounding the overall health of a person, specifically in areas of substance use, mental health and healthy relationships. The messages are disseminated in a multi-faceted fashion through public speaking presentations, video PSAs, blogs, and a strong social media presence.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, head to teencharge.org!