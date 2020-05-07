Simple and fun way to stay organized during these uncertain times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – These are crazy times for families and some people may feel stressed with everything they have to accomplish in one day. Our friends from Wedgwood Christian Services have a great idea to help you stay organized, a bullet journal! This is a great resource to use to keep track of everything you have to do in a fun way. You can decorate it however you want, or just keep it super simple. The best part is, it’s totally up to you!

A bullet journal is a great way to stay on top of things you have to do! You can create a list of things you need to do for work, projects you want to get done around the house, recipes you want to try, or books you want to read. Happy journaling!