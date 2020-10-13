Register for Wedgwood Christian Services’ Family Dinner experience happening tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services are celebrating 60 years of transforming lives with a very special event. Due to COVID-19, they have taken their celebrations virtual with Wedgwood’s Family Dinner Experience, presented by Eastbrook Homes. This is an online event where guests will be able to join online for an exclusive cooking demonstration from Chef Jenna Arcidiacono of Amore Trattoria Italiana. This event is promoting the importance of family dinners both at your own home with your family and at Wedgwood Christian Services.

The event takes place Wednesday, October 14th at 6:30pm. Register for this exciting event HERE!