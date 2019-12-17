Pajama lady making a difference in the lives of children at Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The students at Hope Academy of West Michigan had a special visitor at their school to help them get into the Christmas spirit, Santa and Mrs. Claus! Santa and Mrs. Claus visited each classroom at Hope Academy to help spread some Christmas cheer. Throughout the past month, students wrote letters to Santa telling them what they wanted for Christmas. Thanks to Lacks Enterprises, Santa was able to bring all the boys and girls exactly what they asked for making it a very special day at school. Some of the students at Hope Academy come from families in need so this is just one way to make their holiday season a little brighter.