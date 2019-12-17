Pajama lady making a difference in the lives of children at Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a special lady in our community who is helping change the lives of children at Wedgwood Christian Services. Terri Sierzant, better known as the Pajama Lady, collects pajamas from family, friends, and community members and then donates them to Wedgwood so the children have a cozy pair to sleep in at night. Terri started this because throughout her life, no matter her family’s financial situation, she would always wake up on Christmas morning to a new pair of cozy pajamas under the tree. Now, she wants to bring that same joy to the children of Wedgwood. This is such a touching story!