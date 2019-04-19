New program to detox drug addictions at Wedgwood Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Wedgwood is starting a new program for helping individuals with drug addictions, the Suboxone Program. Suboxone is a medication for people who are addicted to opioids and helps them get their lives back and get away from addiction. This program will provide them assessments, counseling, case management, and more. It is transforming lives!

If you or someone you know would benefit from this program, please call Wedgwood at (616) 930-5004.