National Human Trafficking Awareness Month with The Manasseh Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – January is not only National Human Trafficking Awareness month, but Gov. Whitmore declared January as ‘Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Michigan.’ Our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services give resources and education for West Michigan.

Wedgwood launched the Manasseh Project after ‘a child they knew and had cared for was trafficked and exploited in Grand Rapids.’ The Manasseh Project is ‘an outreach ministry of Wedgwood Christian Services dedicated to ending the sexual exploitation of young men and young women in West Michigan.’

Nikeidra Battle-DeBarg shares key things for parents to know about human trafficking. Battle-DeBarg says conversations are necessary and important. Make sure you have a open and safe space for your youth to come to you and talk about issues like this. Also, ensure your youth understands social media and how to use it, including the dangers.

Wedgwood also made a series of videos regarding human trafficking, you can watch them here.

Romeo | Wedgwood’s Manasseh Project

Wedgwood’s Manasseh Shelter/Trauma Recovery Center for Sex-Trafficked Girls

For educational resources, to learn more about human trafficking and The Manasseh Project, please visit manassehproject.org