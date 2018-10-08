Lives transformed at Wedgwood Christian Services

Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Since 1960, Wedgwood Christian Services has been transforming lives by tackling the tough issues facing our youth today. Over 300,000 kids and families have been impacted by their life-changing programs. Their goal is to support and help restore the physical, social, intellectual, emotional and spiritual well-being of children, adults and families in our community.

Wedgwood's Values

Wedgwood is a Christian Ministry characterized by:

  • Integrity
  • Compassion
  • Excellence
  • Diversity

Ongoing Needs

To help provide hope and healing to kids, teens, and families, please consider donating new items to fulfill ongoing needs in our residential & community programs:

Occupational Therapy Needs:

  • Exercise Trampoline
  • Weighted Blankets
  • Weighted Stuffed Animals
  • Theraband
  • Craft Supplies
  • Sensory toys and fidgets
  • Gift cards for apps
  • Play-Doh
  • Easy Bake Oven Mixes

Recreation Therapy Needs:

  • Indoor Soccer/Hockey nets
  • Pint-pong table, nets, balls, and paddles
  • Craft Supplies
  • Membership Cards
  • Basketballs
  • Soccer balls
  • Volleyballs

Counseling Needs:

  • Art supplies
  • Notecards
  • Uno (Card Games)
  • Sketch Pads or Journals
  • Coloring Books
