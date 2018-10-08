Lives transformed at Wedgwood Christian Services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Since 1960, Wedgwood Christian Services has been transforming lives by tackling the tough issues facing our youth today. Over 300,000 kids and families have been impacted by their life-changing programs. Their goal is to support and help restore the physical, social, intellectual, emotional and spiritual well-being of children, adults and families in our community.
Wedgwood's Values
Wedgwood is a Christian Ministry characterized by:
- Integrity
- Compassion
- Excellence
- Diversity
Ongoing Needs
To help provide hope and healing to kids, teens, and families, please consider donating new items to fulfill ongoing needs in our residential & community programs:
Occupational Therapy Needs:
- Exercise Trampoline
- Weighted Blankets
- Weighted Stuffed Animals
- Theraband
- Craft Supplies
- Sensory toys and fidgets
- Gift cards for apps
- Play-Doh
- Easy Bake Oven Mixes
Recreation Therapy Needs:
- Indoor Soccer/Hockey nets
- Pint-pong table, nets, balls, and paddles
- Craft Supplies
- Membership Cards
- Basketballs
- Soccer balls
- Volleyballs
Counseling Needs:
- Art supplies
- Notecards
- Uno (Card Games)
- Sketch Pads or Journals
- Coloring Books
Wedgwood Christian Services
Photo Galleries
WOTV Idol Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.