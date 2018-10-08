Lives transformed at Wedgwood Christian Services Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Since 1960, Wedgwood Christian Services has been transforming lives by tackling the tough issues facing our youth today. Over 300,000 kids and families have been impacted by their life-changing programs. Their goal is to support and help restore the physical, social, intellectual, emotional and spiritual well-being of children, adults and families in our community.

Wedgwood's Values

Wedgwood is a Christian Ministry characterized by:

Integrity

Compassion

Excellence

Diversity

Ongoing Needs

To help provide hope and healing to kids, teens, and families, please consider donating new items to fulfill ongoing needs in our residential & community programs:

Occupational Therapy Needs:

Exercise Trampoline

Weighted Blankets

Weighted Stuffed Animals

Theraband

Craft Supplies

Sensory toys and fidgets

Gift cards for apps

Play-Doh

Easy Bake Oven Mixes

Recreation Therapy Needs:

Indoor Soccer/Hockey nets

Pint-pong table, nets, balls, and paddles

Craft Supplies

Membership Cards

Basketballs

Soccer balls

Volleyballs

Counseling Needs: