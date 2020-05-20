Keeping kids safe online: Tips from Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Kids of all ages are online more now due to all of the amazing virtual resources available for students. While this is great, it’s important for parents to keep an eye on what their kids are doing online to make sure they are staying safe. Wedgwood Christian Services has provided some great tips for parents to help them monitor and talk to their kids about keeping safe and secure while on the internet.
Top Tips from Wedgwood:
- Do not share any personal information with strangers
- Do not share any photos of you or your family
- Monitor what websites your kids are visiting
- Make sure they aren’t watching or downloading anything inappropriate
- Visit protectmichild.com for more information