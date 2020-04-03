Join Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE trivia competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Teen Charge through Wedgwood Christian Services is hosting a trivia competition today at 2pm! All students 13-18 years old are invited to participate and can do so through the Teen Charge Facebook and Instagram account! It’s a fun opportunity for kids to learn some fun facts and they’ll also be giving away some awesome prizes.

Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE, which stands for Teens Choosing Action and Reaching their Generation, is a student leadership program that empowers teens to promote positive messaging surrounding mental health, substance use, and self-esteem and healthy relationships. This group is comprised of middle school and high school students from all over the Greater Grand Rapids area.