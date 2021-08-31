Join Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE program to promote positivity!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE is kicking off another program year, and is accepting applications for Summer Brand Reps from West Michigan teens.
Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE is a Student Leadership Group for middle school and high school students in Greater Grand Rapids area, promoting positive messaging surrounding well-being, specifically in the areas of mental health, healthy relationships, and substance use. Brand Reps for Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE have the opportunity to be influencers – strategizing messaging and creating content to be shared through social media, blogs, videos, and public speaking presentations.
Teen CHARGE Brand Reps are individuals who:
- Are between 12 and 18 years old
- Want to make a difference in their community and in the lives of their peers
- Are creative and enjoy making digital content, such as social media, blog writing, video creation and vlogs.
- Reside in the greater West Michigan area
- Have access to a device that allows them to join Zoom meetings and record video.
Teen CHARGE Make a Difference by:
- Writing Blogs, creating videos, and other digital content to be featured on Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE’s social media
- Discussing what issues are impacting area teens and developing ideas on how to address these issues
- Collaborating on Teen CHARGE community initiatives such as:
- “Ask Teen CHARGE” – Brand Reps answer teen questions through blogs or vlogs
- Completing a holiday service project to benefit the community
- “Teen CHARGE Minute” – videos of Brand Reps sharing a brief uplifting or encouraging “pep talk”
- Growing the Teen CHARGE Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.
- Participating in Wedgwood’s State of the Child Panel Conversation, sharing their perspective on topics like mental health, social media, substance use, education amidst the pandemic, and safety
- Participating in Maranda’s Beautiful U event, sharing advice for their middle school selves
- Collaborate on the creation of a new promotional video for Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE
To Apply: https://bit.ly/3gAiHZ4 or visit www.teencharge.org or
email teencharge@wedgwood.org for more information.
Applications are due Monday, September 13. Apply at https://bit.ly/3gAiHZ4