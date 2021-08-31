Join Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE program to promote positivity!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE is kicking off another program year, and is accepting applications for Summer Brand Reps from West Michigan teens.

Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE is a Student Leadership Group for middle school and high school students in Greater Grand Rapids area, promoting positive messaging surrounding well-being, specifically in the areas of mental health, healthy relationships, and substance use. Brand Reps for Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE have the opportunity to be influencers – strategizing messaging and creating content to be shared through social media, blogs, videos, and public speaking presentations.

Teen CHARGE Brand Reps are individuals who:

Are between 12 and 18 years old

Want to make a difference in their community and in the lives of their peers

Are creative and enjoy making digital content, such as social media, blog writing, video creation and vlogs.

Reside in the greater West Michigan area

Have access to a device that allows them to join Zoom meetings and record video.

Teen CHARGE Make a Difference by:

Writing Blogs, creating videos, and other digital content to be featured on Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE’s social media

Discussing what issues are impacting area teens and developing ideas on how to address these issues

Collaborating on Teen CHARGE community initiatives such as: “Ask Teen CHARGE” – Brand Reps answer teen questions through blogs or vlogs Completing a holiday service project to benefit the community “Teen CHARGE Minute” – videos of Brand Reps sharing a brief uplifting or encouraging “pep talk” Growing the Teen CHARGE Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. Participating in Wedgwood’s State of the Child Panel Conversation, sharing their perspective on topics like mental health, social media, substance use, education amidst the pandemic, and safety Participating in Maranda’s Beautiful U event, sharing advice for their middle school selves Collaborate on the creation of a new promotional video for Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE



To Apply: https://bit.ly/3gAiHZ4 or visit www.teencharge.org or

email teencharge@wedgwood.org for more information.

Applications are due Monday, September 13. Apply at https://bit.ly/3gAiHZ4