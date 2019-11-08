Interested in transforming lives? Check out the Wedgwood Christian Services job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services is looking for individuals who want to help transform the lives of at risk children, youth, and families. They are hosting a Job Fair on Friday, November 15th from 10am – 3pm! The fair will be held at Wedgwood Christian Services, 3300 36th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512.

The fair will include on the spot interviews. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume or fill out an application online prior to the fair at www.wedgwood.org/join-our-team.

“Wedgwood Christian Services is able to transform lives because of the exceptional people on our team extending God’s love to youth, adults, and families, and providing professionally excellent and distinctively Christian services,” said Wedgwood’s President/CEO, Randy Zylstra.

“I love having the opportunity to see growth and change in the individuals I work with here at Wedgwood,” said one Wedgwood Clinician. “Seeing kids learn to trust, express themselves, and feel like others will be there to hear what they have to say brings me so much joy. We see such poignant examples of resiliency, growth and triumph through tremendous pain each day.”

Wedgwood is looking for the following positions:

Residential Direct Care/Youth Treatment Specialists/Activity Treatment Specialists Full- and Part-time positions are available, hiring for 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shifts.

Licensed Mental Health Clinicians Full- and Part-time positions are available in Kent County

Licensed Substance Use Disorder Clinicians Full- and Part-time positions are available in Muskegon, Ottawa, Ionia, and Eaton Counties



For more information on this event, visit Wedgwood’s website!