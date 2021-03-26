Hope Academy celebrates March is Reading Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- March is Reading Month and Maranda recently visited Hope Academy of West Michigan to see how they’re celebrating with special events to encourage kids to read. Hope Academy is a public charter school and the day Maranda visited they were doing a big book giveaway. The Doug and Maria DeVos Foundation partnered with Hope Academy for the book giveaway. Kids get a bag and fill it with several books that they pick out themselves. The Foundation also partners with Hope Academy for the Family Reading Nook, a summer family reading program.

Hope Academy also has other programs that encourages children to pick up a book and read, like providing snacks so kids can sit back and open the book of their choice. Hope Academy recognizes the need to get kids reading at an early age, to help in their education and their future.