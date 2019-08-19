Local teen has college dreams come true

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Wedgwood Christian Services is known for transforming the lives of young people who have been presented with tough situations throughout their upbringing. Wedgwood provides services to meet the needs of each individuals and do the best to get these young adults back on their feet to provide them a better future.

A great example of Wedgwood transforming lives is with Sadie, a recent high school graduate and now upcoming freshmen at Kendall College of Art and Design due to her incredible artistic talent. Sadie had started at Wedgwood a few years ago and with the help and guidance she received, was able to graduate high school and then receive a full-ride scholarship to Kendall College of Art and Design.

