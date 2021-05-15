Become a Teen CHARGE Brand Rep!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you a student leader in West Michigan that loves volunteering and community service? Well, our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services are looking for Teen CHARGE Brand Representatives and applications are due on June 4.

Teen CHARGE is a student leadership group for middle school and high school students. The goal if this program is for students to promote healthy habits in all aspect of their life and to share that with peers in their community.

Teen CHARGE Brand Reps make a difference by:

Writing Blogs, creating videos, and other digital content to be featured on Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE’s social media

Discussing what issues are impacting area teens and developing ideas on how to address these issues

Collaborating on Teen CHARGE community initiatives such as: “Ask Teen CHARGE” – Brand Reps answer teen questions through blogs or vlogs “Teen CHARGE Minute” – videos of Brand Reps sharing a brief uplifting or encouraging “pep talk” Growing the Teen CHARGE Tik Tok , Facebook , and Instagram accounts. Participating in Wedgwood’s State of the Child Panel Conversation , sharing their perspective on topics like mental health, social media, substance use, education amidst the pandemic, and safety Participating in Maranda’s Beautiful U event, sharing advice for their middle school selves Collaborate on the creation of a new promotional video for Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE



If you are looking for more information regarding Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE program and the Brand Rep position visit their website: https://www.wedgwood.org/teencharge-summer2021-brandreps/. To fill out an application click here.