Advice for parents on how to manage stress during stay-at-home order from Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Now that the stay-at-home order has been extended through the end of the month, parents are looking for ways to manage this time at home. Not only is it important to help your kids cope with these trying times, but it’s also extremely important to take care of yourself as a parent too. Dr. Elizabeth Raese from Wedgwood Christian Services has provided some great tips for parents on how to help their kids and themselves during the stay-at-home order.

She has provided 5 great tips for parents to help them through this uncertain time:

TIP 1 : Answer your children’s questions honestly. Let them know you are a safe person they can come to

TIP 2: Create structure and routine

TIP 3: Make sure to have fun and do something enjoyable daily

TIP 4: Make sure you are taking care of yourself as the parent and that you have support as well

TIP 5: Look in to the mental health resources that are available online

For more information, Dr. Raese advises parents to check out The National Child Traumatic Stress Network as well as wedgwood.org.