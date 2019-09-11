Walk for Wishes event this weekend in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted over 10,000 wishes to children throughout Michigan with critical illnesses since 1984. Make-A-Wish provides children with transformational experiences that last a lifetime while positively impacting everyone who is involved. In order to grant wishes of these children, Make-A-Wish holds fundraisers that celebrate the wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes. By participating in these events and fundraisers, anyone can help bring life changing experiences to a child in your community who is battling critical illnesses. One of those special events is Walk for Wishes.

Event information for the 2019 Walk for Wishes:

When: Saturday, September 14th

7:30am registration begins

9am opening ceremony

9:30am walk begins

Where: Robinette’s Apple Haus

Details: Walk for Wishes includes family activities, cheer teams, an opening ceremony, fun-filled walk through the apple orchard, and a closing celebration to thank everyone for their support.