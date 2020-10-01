Virtual theatre experience for middle school aged kids with Edye Evans Hyde

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Families everywhere are doing school differently this year and we wanted to see for ourselves how the school year is going for one West Michigan family. Maranda and crew stopped by Mac from STAR 105.7's house to see how virtual school is going for his wife and children. Mac's wife is a teacher while his children are in 2nd grade and kindergarten and are doing all doing virtual school. Their family had to get creative with how learning and teaching would go so they turned their basement into a classroom. They have a great set up where the kids are able to learn from their computers and mom is in the other room teaching her students while still keeping an eye on her own kids. They have a great system!

After talking with mom and kids, it's evident that although school is much different now, it's important to still keep a routine for your kids. This way the young learners know what to expect throughout their school day and they are able to learn in a structured environment. Through all the struggles the 2020-2021 school year has brought, remember this is new to everyone and parent's are doing the best they can. Good luck this school year!