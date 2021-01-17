Virtual MLK Day Celebration from the Muskegon Museum of Art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon Museum of Art is offering a virtual Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The event will feature the work of an African American artist, whose work is displayed at the museum, accompanied by a film list as suited for adults. Both will be available on January 18th, here.

The best part of the celebration is the family activity idea they offer! Just follow the instructions below.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free on Thursdays and the second Saturday of each month. For more information, visit their website.