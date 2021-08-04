Van Andel Institute welcomes the community to Curiosity Hour

Van Andel Institute (VAI) invites you to Curiosity Hour. On August 19 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Van Andel Institute for Education will be hosting an evening full of fun. This event is full of science demonstrations that are fun to watch and can be recreated on your own at home. The VAI team’s fun-loving spirit and mad science skills will make for an evening to remember.

Here is what you can look forward to:

Opening Ceremony

Join us for the kickoff to Van Andel Institute for Education’s Olympic event

with the lighting of the torch.

Air Cannon Archery

Using common materials, build your very own air cannon. Then, test your skills in

air cannon archery as you strive to hit the mark.

Space Race

Race into space as you design simple straw rockets and use your science and

engineering skills to complete a mission to each of the planets!

Animal-ympics

Step right up and explore our very own animals. As you hold and interact with the

animals, try to guess their weight using your keen observation skills.

Doping Daphnia

Explore the effects of drugs on the heartrate of the model organism, Daphnia magna.

Can you spot the doping Daphnia just by looking at the organism? Then, see for yourself

the different effects that caffeine and alcohol can have on the heartrate of this awesome

water flea.

Inspirational Origami

Choose the origami creation that speaks to you, and unfold it to reveal

an inspirational message. If you’re up for the challenge, create your own inspirational origami to leave for someone else!

To register for this awesome event visit Van Andel Institute’s website or click here.