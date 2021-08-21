Van Andel Institute: Ways to Combat Learning Loss

Schools are struggling to assess learning loss, identify resources to support unfinished learning, prepare teachers to differentiate, and secure funding to implement these solutions and close the gaps. No easy task to be sure! Join Van Andel Institute for this 1-hour on-demand virtual event to learn what’s working, what’s not, and how best to combat the instructional impact of the pandemic.
Topics of discussion include:
- How can I use ESSER funding?
- How do I attend to the social-emotional needs of students and teachers?
- How can I prepare teachers to successfully close gaps in 2022?