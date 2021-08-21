Van Andel Institute: Ways to Combat Learning Loss

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This week's Hops with #HeyLuke makes the short drive to Belmont to try out a brand new brewery that draws on old traditions.

Archival Brewing has a variety of beers with unique origins and historic styles, including brews dedicated to Norse mythology and old Scottish tales. We took a spot at the bar with founder Levi Knoll to talk about three beers: Sahti-Ægir's Double, Highland Honeys - Scottish Heather Mead and Millstone Ridge English Cider.