Van Andel Institute: Parkinson’s Disease Public Lecture Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute invites you to join them for their next free public lecture, Parkinson’s Disease: From Genes to the Clinic, Thursday, Sept. 30. This informative event will be hosted virtually and will feature presentations and a Q&A session with VAI Parkinson’s disease experts Dr. Darren Moore and Dr. Michael Henderson.

Parkinson’s disease is a complicated disease with an equally complex group of factors that contribute to its onset. Age, genetic risk and even the structure of our own brains play a role in the origins of the disease — but they may also offer hope for new therapies that slow or stop disease progression. At VAI, Moore and Henderson explore the constellation of factors that contribute to Parkinson’s risk in search of breakthroughs that one day may be translated into life-changing treatments.