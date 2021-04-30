Van Andel Institute: Parkinson’s Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For over a quarter of a century, Van Andel has become a name that is known in Grand Rapids, West Michigan and beyond for its work at the forefront of research into cancer, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. April is Parkinson’s awareness month, and it is a great time to learn about the role that Van Andel Institute plays in Parkinson’s research.

The Van Andel family has experienced Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases firsthand and they hold the research that they do very near and dear to their heart. The founder of the Van Andel Institute, Jay Van Andel actually lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years before he eventually passed away. It is because of this and many more reasons that the Van Andel Institute seeks to understand the disease at its root and hopefully slow its progression.

Currently, researchers at the Van Andel Institute are looking into early onset symptoms that could help identify the disease sooner, as well as the researching into why aging is one of Parkinson’s biggest risk factors. To find out more about the work being done at the institute visit vai.org or follow the institute on their social media platforms.