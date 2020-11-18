Van Andel Institute offers ambassador program for students looking for real life experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute offers a great program for young people called the Student Ambassador Program. Each year, West Michigan students are invited to apply to become an ambassador, where they learn how to make a difference in their schools and their communities. They are able to gain real life experience as a volunteer, event planner, organizer and committee member.

This year’s program will be hosted virtually. The students will be organizing volunteer and fundraising opportunities to apply the skills they learn through the program.

For more information, click here.