GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With their grand opening officially behind them, the dream of Carson Nyenhuis is now a reality — a place to not only hunt but share that passion with others who may think it was an option anymore.

Nyenhuis was in a motorcycle accident in 2016 that left him paralyzed from the chest down. He fractured the T3 and T4 vertebrae in the thoracic spine. Nyenhuis says after the accident he spent his days concentrating on all the things he could no longer do. But with the help and motivation of his friends and family, they found ways to get him back involved in the things he loves. One of those activities is hunting. And that's where the idea of Hunt 2 Heal was born.