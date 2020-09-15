Van Andel Institute hosting free virtual lecture series to help benefit the community

Van Andel Institute

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute is taking their in person public lecture series virtual this fall which will benefit everyone in our community. They have three series coming up for individuals to join with the next one taking place this Thursday, September 17th and will be A Focus on Parkinson’s Disease. The Virtual Public Lecture Series is completely free and open to anyone who wants to join.

Register to join Thursday’s lecture by Wednesday, September 16th at noon. You can register here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon