Van Andel Institute for Education is providing free resources for teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Due to school closures and new e-learning practices, teachers are looking for creative ways to virtually teach their students. Van Andel Institute for Education wanted to support teachers by providing free resources for them to use during this challenging time.

One of these free resources is a virtual project called Prevent the Spread that teaches kids how to better understand the COVID-19 pandemic. The project uses instructional slideshows and several online features for students and teachers to use. Once students discover how germs can be passed, they are asked to do their part in preventing the spread by creating a public service announcement. This project, which is geared toward students in grades 3-8, along with other resources, can be found on Van Andel Institute’s website.