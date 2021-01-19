Van Andel Institute creates interactive virtual science summer camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to be a scientist? Are you interested in dinosaurs, animals, space, or Harry Potter? The Van Andel Educational Institute is hosting virtual summer camps featuring all of these cool topics!

Each camp provides classes on a variety of subjects and is offered to students in 2nd through 12th-grade! Each student will receive all the necessary ingredients and tools they need to complete fun projects!

Members of the Van Andel Educational Institute join us to help Maranda with some of the experiments that will be done this summer! First, Maranda will use plaster to create a fossil mold. Then, she tries Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans!

Registration is open now! Each class is one week long, for four hours a day. The price per class is $60. For more information, and to view all the classes offered, visit Van Andel’s website.