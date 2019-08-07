Van Andel Institute building awareness for Parkinson’s Disease at Mini on the Mack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda headed to Northern Michigan to attend Mini on the Mack, an event where nearly 1,300 mini coopers travel from all over the country and Canada to drive across the mackinaw bridge. Events like Mini on the Mack raise awareness about the importance of research in the fight against diseases like Parkinson’s and cancer.

The Sharpe Family Collection puts on this incredible event with the Van Andel Institute joining forces to make this beautiful, heartwarming event a success. People come from all over to help make a difference and contribute to finding a cure to fight these diseases.