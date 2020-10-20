Van Andel Institute brings learning to life with programs to benefit students and teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute is all about education and bringing science to life. When COVID-19 hit and schools across the state shut down, Van Andel Institute did not skip a beat in finding new ways to help students and teachers. They immediately released resources for parents to keep learning going at home as well as to support teachers during this crazy transition. Throughout the months following, they continued to provide awesome tools to continue to engage students, attend to their social and emotional needs, and help teachers do their jobs successfully.

During months to come, Van Andel Institute will continue to look for ways to advance in every aspect. Check out their website for awesome resources for your student or teacher in your life!