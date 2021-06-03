Van Andel Institute for Education: Generating the next generation of problem solvers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute for Education has been helping and continues to help students and classrooms around West Michigan get creative and insightful with helpful mini-lesson delivery boxes, virtual summer camps, after school programs and more all through out the pandemic. This is all made possible by the generosity of the Van Andel Institute community. Community members and sponsors are able to keep programs like these around through generous contributions to the institute through events like Around the World. See how you can get involved and keep students learning through awesome programs like these.
