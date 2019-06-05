VanAndel Institute

VAI offering fun, informative science lessons for students and teachers

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 03:41 PM EDT

VAI offering fun, informative science lessons for students and teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Van Andel Institute is dedicated to educating young students to prepare them to be the next generation of scientists, doctors, or teachers. They do this by making learning fun and interesting! The Van Andel Education Institute is committed to helping students learn how fun and interesting science can be! They offer field trips for classrooms, summer camps, and science Saturday sessions to get the community to think about the importance of science in the next generations! These camps and classes help instill skills in the students so they are the next generation to help fight diseases.

The Van Andel Institute is also holding a STEAM conference to benefit teachers called Science on the Grand on July 15th - 16th! They believe teachers deserve the be given the time and resource they need to teach and help students be the best they can be now and in the future. This conference will help teachers with classroom culture and information on proper and informative science lessons. The conference still has spots available for teachers to sign up, head to the website for more information and to register.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

About Maranda

Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.

More about Maranda »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV