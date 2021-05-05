VAI 9th Annual Purple Game with the Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute (VAI) has served as a cornerstone of progress in Grand Rapids and West Michigan for a quarter of a century. In its place at the forefront of biomedical research and science education programs, VAI is a source of hope for better days ahead. They partner with a variety of organizations to make this happen, including a long standing relationship with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

This year will be the 9th Annual Grand Rapids Griffins Purple Game in partnership with VAI. Since the first Purple Game, the event has raise over $263,000 to improve lives and enhance health. This years game against the Chicago Wolves will be played at Van Andel Arena and live streamed to viewers on WXSP starting Friday, May 7 at 7 P.M.

For more information about the event and its connection to Van Andel Institute’s mission and research visit VAI.org.