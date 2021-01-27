The Van Andel Institute raises money through the Chicago and New York City Marathons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since 2017, the Van Andel Institute has had a Marathon Team for both the Chicago and the New York City marathons. A fundraising minimum commitment of $1,250 is required for guaranteed marathon entry through the Marathon Team. However, runners with their own guaranteed entry can join the Team for a $500 fundraising minimum commitment.

Each runner on the VAI Marathon Team will have the opportunity to run in honor or memory of a loved one with cancer or Parkinson’s. No matter your experience, as long as you are 16 years of age or older, you can join the team! All participants have access to the fitness training, and a group of supporters.

To learn about the Marathon Team, check their website. To join the waitlist for registrations of the marathons, go here.