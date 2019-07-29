Teachers learn classroom skills at Van Andel Institute’s Science on the Grand

Educating the next generation is very important to Van Andel Institute, which is why they host a 2 day STEAM conference for teachers called VAEI Science on the Grand. The conference is designed by experts and current teachers to provide research based and classroom tested content that supports individual classroom expectations, standards, and more.
This conference helps teachers develop lessons (by grade level) and nurture ones own curiosity for person growth as a teacher. This conference also gives teachers the opportunity to network and learn from other teachers. Registration for the 2020 Science on the Grand Conference is open now!