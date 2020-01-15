Learn about summer camps for students at the Van Andel Institute for Education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although it’s winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about what fun and educational activities you want your kids to be involved with over summer break. A great place to consider is the The Van Andel Institute for Education who offer tons of opportunities for students to expand their minds through their summer camps. They offer a unique summer camp experience for all students 2nd through 12 grade to act like scientists in hands-on and interactive learning. Students will be able to enjoy the fun of summer while hanging out with friends, exploring their interests, and discovering the world around them!

Whether your student wants to learn about space, fossils, or crime scenes, the Van Andel Institute for Education has a summer camp for everyone! They even have camps for teachers to learn more about how to inspire and teach the next generation.

You may think it’s too early to sign your kids up for summer camps, but you’ll want to act fast! The Van Andel Institute for Education camps fill up fast. Check out a full list of all the camps they offer as well as register for summer camps at vaei.vai.org.