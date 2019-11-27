Kids learn to make healthy Thanksgiving treats at Van Andel Institute for Education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute for Education is providing incredible learning opportunities for students with their teacher programs, but specifically their program Blue Apple. Blue Apple is inquiry-based projects to help deliver memorable learning experiences and develop rich classroom culture. It provides authentic learning opportunities for kids which are offered to teachers to partake in not only in West Michigan, but around the country.

Maranda visited their most recent project in which fourth graders from Sibley Elementary engaged in learning about making healthy Thanksgiving treats. They were learning how what they eat impacts their mind and how they perform. They were able to make their own food while also learning how healthy food can still be delicious! The Van Andel Institute provided all of the resources needed for this amazing project and helped teach and encourage the kids to live healthier lifestyles.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Blue Apple project, visit blueappleteacher.org or if you would like to explore all the amazing opportunities the Van Andel Institute for Education offers, visit vaei.vai.org.