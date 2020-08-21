Keeping curiosity alive with VAI for Education’s virtual learning experience for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Who doesn’t love super cool science experiments? The Van Andel Institute for Education recently held a super cool virtual event for kids and families to help expand their curiosity and creativity with the 2020 Curiosity Hour. Due to the reality of our world right now, this years event was a virtual pizza party where kids could register to attend, receive a kit to make pizza at home, and watch an hour of awesome science experiments and learn so much! Check out this year’s Curiosity Hour below!
VAI for Education’s Curiosity Hour: