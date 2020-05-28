Keep kids learning in a fun way with free online program from Van Andel Institute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute for Education is offering a free and super cool program to help kids keep learning and having fun all summer long! Their Keep Curiosity Alive! program offers science experiments, engineering challenges, tech endeavors, reading lessons and more for kids to do. These activities are super engaging and help students stay connected to learning even during this uncertain time. The content changes every week so kids can continue to learn new things! How fun is that?

If you’re interested in accessing this awesome resource, head to vaei.org and click on Keep Curiosity Alive! It’s completely free and will keep your kids busy learning by doing!