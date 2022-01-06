Explore worlds beyond our galaxy, dig deep into the Earth’s past and think like a forensic scientist with Van Andel Institute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute (VAI) Summer Camps are back in person and they have tons of great options. From Journeying Through Space, to analyzing crime scenes and even to Hogwarts Wizarding School, VAI has some awesome opportunities for kids at any grade level to continue learning and exploring all Summer long.

2022 Summer Cam Registration is officially open, so if you’re looking to get your kids involved in this great opportunity then be sure to visit the VAI website today to get registered and select your programs!