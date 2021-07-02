12-Year-Old Boy raises money for Van Andel Institute in a unique way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Van Andel Institute is committed to research. They are also all about 100% hope. Today we are sharing the story of an individual that has dedicated their time to helping to raise funds for the Institute.

Navene is a 12-year-old boy who recently completed sixth grade. Navene has found a unique way to raise money for the research at the Institute and he does so by cleaning head stones at cemeteries. In the month of May, Navene donated 100% of his earnings to Van Andel Institute. He sat down with us to share how he got started and his inspiration behind his work.

