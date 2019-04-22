Van Andel Institute annual Purple Community 5k impacts community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Van Andel Institute has their 5th annual Purple Community 5K this Saturday, April 27th which brings awareness to life altering diseases. This 5K event is a great fundraiser toward the research of over 20 different types of diseases that effects millions of people such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and more! If you would like to get involved with this amazing event, visit the VAI Purple Community website.
About Maranda
Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.
